Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 147,812 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 147,812 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $35.97 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

