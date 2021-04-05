Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,158 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,043,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,318,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,627,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

