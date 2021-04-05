Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

