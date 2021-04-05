Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,490 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $62.72 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

