Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,487 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

