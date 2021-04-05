Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 543,767 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,767 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 81,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

