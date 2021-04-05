Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $203.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.90 million. Ameresco posted sales of $212.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $2,576,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

