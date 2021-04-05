Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AMERISAFE by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

