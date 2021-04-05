Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.52. Baidu posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of BIDU opened at $219.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

