Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 872,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,801. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.