Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $5.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings of $5.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 to $7.14. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $4.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $24.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.79 to $27.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $251.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.03. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $256.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

