Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of $424.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.