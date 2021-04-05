Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is $0.11. Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOLS. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.59 on Monday. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

