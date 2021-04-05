Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NYSE JLL opened at $184.52 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $78,987,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

