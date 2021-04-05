Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $55.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.75 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $224.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.37 million to $227.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.86 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $231.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

NYSE SB opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

