Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post sales of $86.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the lowest is $85.52 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $379.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.48 million to $380.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,214,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR opened at $88.32 on Monday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 490.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

