Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.30. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.21. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,392. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

