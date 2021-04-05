Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce $159.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.93 million to $162.90 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.