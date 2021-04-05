Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post sales of $173.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.67 million and the highest is $174.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $679.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $730.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $715.35 million, with estimates ranging from $629.52 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

