Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Camtek posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CAMT stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Camtek has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

