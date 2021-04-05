Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

