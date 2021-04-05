Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.