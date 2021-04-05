Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $709.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Logitech International stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 377,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

