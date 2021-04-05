Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.