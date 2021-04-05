Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Monro posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,252. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

