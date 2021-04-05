Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $336.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Nutanix reported sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

NTNX opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

