Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report sales of $77.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.81 million to $77.90 million. Talend reported sales of $68.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

TLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Talend by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLND opened at $63.94 on Monday. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.