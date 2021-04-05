Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

GT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. 3,230,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

