Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 5th (ABB, ABNB, BMBL, DASH, ETSY, GDDY, MGNI, PINS, PUBM, RDFN)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 5th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). Evercore ISI issued a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). Evercore ISI issued a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). They issued a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). Evercore ISI issued a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). Evercore ISI issued a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

