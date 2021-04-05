Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 5th (ACB, ALYA, AMAT, ARESF, BCE, BYD, CGC, CNPOF, EIFZF, FC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 5th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $18.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $175.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $11.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $64.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $4.00 to $3.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $36.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $106.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $6.50 to $4.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

