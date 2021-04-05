Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 5th (AMGN, BCE, CPG, CRDL, CTS, EIF, FOOD, MAG, PXD, RUS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 5th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $266.00 to $275.00.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)

had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$6.30 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.