Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vital Farms (VITL)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/1/2021 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Vital Farms was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 3/29/2021 – Vital Farms is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,656. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,578,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
