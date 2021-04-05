Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vital Farms (VITL)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Vital Farms was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

3/29/2021 – Vital Farms is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Vital Farms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,656. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vital Farms Inc alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,794 shares of company stock worth $2,142,236 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,578,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.