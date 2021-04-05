Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Affirm (AFRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM):
- 3/31/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/16/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,502. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $146.90.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
