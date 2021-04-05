Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alcoa (AA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

3/29/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

3/23/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/3/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

NYSE AA traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $31.75. 84,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alcoa by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.