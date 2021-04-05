Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hess (HES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hess (NYSE: HES):

4/1/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

3/30/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00.

3/17/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $72.51. 14,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Hess Co alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hess by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 186,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 397,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 200,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.