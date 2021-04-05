Analyzing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

32.9% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Macatawa Bank and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 11.85% 12.98% 1.30% Bank of the James Financial Group 12.07% 7.51% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Bank of the James Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 3.59 $31.98 million N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.70 $5.61 million N/A N/A

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust and brokerage, and ecommerce services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of January 28, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 16 full service locations, two limited service branches, and three residential mortgage loan production office. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

