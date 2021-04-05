Analyzing Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61%

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.69 Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 6.64 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -15.39

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 0 6 4 0 2.40

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

