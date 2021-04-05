Analyzing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HomeStreet alerts:

This table compares HomeStreet and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.64 $17.51 million $1.70 25.39 German American Bancorp $221.98 million 5.54 $59.22 million $2.35 19.75

German American Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50 German American Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.28%. Given HomeStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 16.89% 10.39% 1.01% German American Bancorp 25.10% 9.72% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HomeStreet pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; 8 counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.