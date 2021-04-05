Analyzing Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) & AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mestek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of AAON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mestek and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 1 1 0 0 1.50

AAON has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.42%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AAON is more favorable than Mestek.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mestek and AAON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AAON $469.33 million 7.89 $53.71 million $1.02 69.45

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Volatility and Risk

Mestek has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek N/A N/A N/A AAON 14.87% 24.49% 18.91%

Summary

AAON beats Mestek on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mestek

Mestek, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers. It also provides a range of aftermarket services, such as OEM replacement parts for existing and used equipment, and on-site service support and training services. In addition, it engages in equipment rebuilding and electrical installation works; and tube and pipe production and fabrication. Further, the company offers custom metal-framed skylights, canopies, curtain walls, covered walkways, rain screens/wall-cladding, structural glass/point fixed glass, and ornamental metal products. Additionally, it provides operable and fixed solar shading louver systems; and architectural louvers, grilles, vision screens, penthouses, and brise soleil fixed sunshades. Mestek, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

