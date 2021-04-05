Analyzing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 2.81 $5.68 million N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.64 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 7.40% 3.37% 0.32% Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and import/export financing services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates seven offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

