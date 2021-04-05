Analyzing The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broadridge Financial Solutions and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $154.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.17%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 4.06 $462.50 million $5.03 31.53 The OLB Group $10.29 million 3.93 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

