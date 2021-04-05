Anaplan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average volume of 2,061 call options.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $55.34. 3,044,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

