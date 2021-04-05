Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

