Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $18,805,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

