AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Down 1.5%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 19,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 829,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $66.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

