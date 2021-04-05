Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.66). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,968. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

