Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 279.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,968. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

