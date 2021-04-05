Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Cut by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $356.50. 14,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,053. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.16 and a 1 year high of $379.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

