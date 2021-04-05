Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.29. 2,611,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Roku Company Profile

