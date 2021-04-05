Antiample (XAMP) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

